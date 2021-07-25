Maxlene Deila Hataway Strong
MARSHALL, TX A memorial service will be held for Maxlene Deila Hataway Strong on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at The Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery in Marshall, TX, to pay respects to a beautiful lady we lost on December 28, 2020. May she rest in peace with many loved ones we have lost.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.