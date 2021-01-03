Maxlene Deila Hataway Strong
MARSHALL, TX Maxlene Deila Hataway Strong passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 28, 2020. She was born December 10, 1932, in Dallas, Texas. She graduated from Marshall High School in 1950. Maxlene married George Sherwood Strong on August 3, 1952. Maxlene and George had 6 children, Larry Lee Strong, Sherene Elaine Strong Carter, David Seuhs Strong, Brenda Jo Strong Skinner, Alan Roy Strong and Tommy Glen Strong. She worked at Marshall News Messenger for almost 33 years.
She is survived by children, Sherene Elaine Strong Carter, David Seuhs Strong, Brenda Jo Strong Skinner, and Alan Roy Strong; 18 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband George Sherwood Strong; brother, Max Hataway, Jr.; parents; sons, Larry and Tommy; granddaughter, Christy Lynn Carter; great-granddaughters, Mackynzie Strong, Madison Craighead, and Alysa Carter.
Funeral services for family and friends will be at a later date so everyone can pay their respects to a beautiful, strong willed woman, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be missed by many. We Love You Forever! Arrangements are being handled through Sullivan Funeral Home.
