McConnell L. Rosborough
MARSHALL McConnell L. Rosborough was the oldest of the 5 siblings (JT Jr.(d.), Joy, Sadie Mae(d.), and Lula(d.) born to Sallie Mae Rosborough and JT Rosborough on October 31, 1933 at Shephard Watts Hospital in Marshall, Texas. McConnell's education preparation was in the Marshall Independent School District. He graduated from Pemberton High School in 1950. McConnell joined the U.S. Airforce in 1953. He trained and served as a medic until honorably discharged in 1957. In the fall of 1957, he enrolled at Wiley College, Marshall, Texas and earned a bachelor's degree in social studies.
McConnell accepted Christ at an early age, being a faithful member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Marshall, Texas for many years where he actively participated in the Men's Bible Class.
McConnell began his professional career as a teacher in Arkansas. He then continued his career teaching in the Marshall Independent School District where he taught history and vocations for many years. He later attended Prairie View A&M University where he received his Master's degree in Education. He then worked in various capacities which included Wiley College's Upward Bound program (1973 - 1978) and East Texas Open Door (Children's Shelter) where he served 8 years, as Assistant Director and Administrator. He also served in various roles at the Rambo Funeral Home for many years
While attending Wiley College he met and married, Willie Ruth Rosborough (d. 2017) on June 29, 1958, his wife of 59 years. He leaves to cherish his memory: daughter, Sheri Rosborough of Marshall, TX; devoted granddaughter, Sherida (Micah) Smith of DeSoto, TX; great granddaughter, Shariah Perkins-Smith and great grandson, Micah Smith II of DeSoto, TX; sister, Joy Rosborough Jones and nephew, Lance Jones both of Stone Mountain, GA; a special sister-in-law, Lillian Kennedy of DeSoto, TX; nieces, Linda Rosborough of Washington D.C., Nancy Rosborough of Burlington, North Carolina; and Ayn Kennedy-Llopis (Alvarez) and special great-nephew Kole Alexander Llopis both of DeSoto, TX.
Funeral services under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home will be held at 1 p.m., Friday August 16, 2019 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Marshall, Texas. Interment will be at Old Powder Mill Cemetery, Marshall, Texas. Viewing will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4-7p.m. at Peoples Funeral Home.
