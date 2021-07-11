Melba W. Jones
MARSHALL Funeral services, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the Texas & Louisiana Baptist Association Building. Interment will follow at Rosehill Garden Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 4-7 p.m. Mrs. Jones was born August 5, 1952 and transitioned on July 2, 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.