Melvin Lee Williams, Sr.
MARSHALL Funeral Service for Melvin Lee Williams, Sr. will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Texas and Louisiana Association Building 2709 Karnack Highway, Marshall, Texas. Interment Hickory Grove Cemetery, Marshall, Texas. Visitation, Friday, October 23, 2020 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM and Family Hour 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Black's Family Center 2308 S. Washington Street, Marshall, Texas. The Williams Family has entrusted arrangements to Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Carthage and Marshall (903) 693-3611.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.