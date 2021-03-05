Mertice M. Newton
NACOGDOCHES, TX Mertice M. Newton, 97, formerly of Marshall, TX passed away March 3, 2021, in Center, TX. She was born November 30, 1923 in Lewisville, Arkansas to Henry and Ivery McNatt. She married Doyle Eugene Peanut Newton on September 4, 1948 in Marshall, TX, he preceded her in death on January 19, 1984. She was a member of the Crossroads United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, and the V.F.W. Auxiliary.
Ms. Newton is survived by her son: Carl David Miller; grandson, David Keith Miller; granddaughters: LaDonna Rhea, LeAnna Scruggs, TeJuana Pennington; brothers: Charles McNatt and Billy Ray McNatt; niece: Linda Houston; as well as a number of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brother: James Henry McNatt, and sisters: Dorothy Durham and Eloise Morgan.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Blocker Cemetery under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX.
