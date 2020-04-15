Michael Allen Nutt
TOMBALL It is with great sadness that the family of Michael Allen Nutt announces his passing on April 7, 2020, at the age of 64. Mike was at home, surrounded by his loving family, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Mike is survived by his wife, D'Lisa; sons, Scott and wife Katy, and Sam; daughter, Lauren; parents, Bobby and Fleta Nutt; sisters, Bobbie Wiseman, Barbara Carpenter and husband Tim; brother, Don Nutt and wife Laurie; mother-in-law, Becky J. Sharp; brothers-in-law, Larry Sharp, Barry Sharp and wife Sherry, Todd Sharp and wife Amanda; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Doyle and Annie Belle Ritter; his paternal grandparents, Ruben and Ivy Nutt; and his father-in-law, Bill Sharp.
Mike was born on April 17, 1955 in Marshall, Texas, where he attended and graduated from Marshall High School. He held various jobs as a young man, and was passionate about his career as an automotive equipment salesman, which is where he excelled for 35 years.
Mike loved the Lord, his family, his friends, and he loved to laugh. He was a man of his word - honest and reliable. He was a friend to many and will be missed and remembered forever.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.