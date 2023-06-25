Michael Edward McClendon
MARSHALL — Michael (Mike) Edward McClendon, passed away on June 13, 2023 at the age of 73, in Marshall, Texas. He was born in Marshall, Texas. Later, he lived in Shreveport, LA., where he fulfilled his dream of becoming a competition engine builder. Mike’s passion for drag racing led him to become an accomplished racing engine builder, and his cars set National records in stock eliminator. He loved following the NHRA circuit and at one time worked for them, also he was involved in top alcohol and boat racing. He traveled the country racing and made many friends along the way, many of which became family. The old Hallsville drag strip was like a second home for him and his racing family. He was, and will, always be remembered as P & M Speed and Machine.
Mike is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Melissa, his sons Matthew McClendon (Heather Hollis), Jeffrey (Julia) McClendon, Paul (Carrina) McClendon, and his daughter Ryan-Elise Coen (James Piercy). He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Taylor Wiegand, Carlie Wiegand (Drake Lovell), Riley Brown, Addison McClendon, and great-granddaughter Aubrey Lovell, many cousins, and many great friends. Mike was preceded in death by his daughter Kimberly McClendon and his parents, James Harold and Audrey Voth McClendon.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to honor Mike’s life and legacy.
A special thank you to Heart to Heart Hospice for all the care and assistance they provided.
