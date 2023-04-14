Michael L. Wood
MARSHALL — Michael L. Wood, 74, died of complications from an earlier stroke at his home on April 11, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Cecelia; daughter Mary Michal, her husband Chad Kowalcyk, and their daughter Alysse of Mansfield, TX; daughter Marci, her husband Christian Pendley, and their son Preston of Houston, TX; and sister-in-law Suzanne Planchard of Marshall, TX. His parents, Catherine and S.D. Wood and his sister, Amy Smith preceded him in death, as did his mother and father-in-law Ralph and Verlin Watson.
Mike graduated from Texas A&M University in 1971 and was always proud to be an “Aggie”. He was president of Ralph Watson Oil Company, Inc. and was active in his community being past President of Marshall Rotary Club and Trinity Day School. He was on the Board of Directors of First National Bank and served on the administrative board of First United Methodist Church.
Since 1990, because of the Twelve Steps of AA, Mike lived his life one day at a time, tried to keep it simple, lived and let live, put first things first, listened and learned, sought serenity, accepted what he could not change, courageously changed what he could, and had the wisdom to know the difference.
Mike’s compassion for living was focused around his devoted wife, love of family which centered around his beautiful daughters and precious grandchildren, Alysse Suzanne and Preston Michael.
Visitation will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Marshall on Friday, April 14, 2023 from 5:00 P.M. till 7:00 P.M.
A private family interment will be held Saturday morning prior to the memorial service at New Grover Cemetery with Christian Pendley, Chad Kowalcyk, Les Rhodes, W.F. “Pinkie” Palmer, David Carlile, Steve Carlile, Clifford Scott, Mike Hallum, Bill Abney, and Cal Gaines serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Joel Truelove, Ernie Marshall, Jerry New, Rick Berry, James Hester, T.J. Stanley, Ken Carlile, Cannon Cagle, and Jim Bennett.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 15, 2023 at First United Methodist Church of Marshall with Rev. David Luckert officiating.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.