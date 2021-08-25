Michael Luther Walker
JEFFERSON — Memorial services for Mr. Michael Luther Walker, 65, of Jefferson, Texas will be held on Thursday, August 26,2021 at First Baptist Church in Jefferson, Texas at 10:00 AM with Pastor Zachary Tunnell and Brother Kip Riley officiating under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home of Jefferson, TX. A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Wednesday, August 25,2021 in the Capt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home in Jefferson, Texas.
Mike was born on October 12,1955 in Oregon to Edgar Curtis Walker Sr. and Rosemary Maxwell Walker and passed away in Longview, Texas on August 23, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Mike graduated from Marshall High School in 1974. Once Mike graduated from Marshall, he attended Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas earning a degree in criminal justice. Once completed at Sam Houston State University Mike followed his father’s footsteps by attending the Texas Game Warden Academy becoming a Texas Game Warden serving in Chambers County before serving Marion County and retiring after 25 years. He had a great love for the outdoors including fishing and hunting which he enjoyed sharing those times with his family and his friends.
Mike was a devoted husband, dad, and his favorite title was “Pop”. He loved his family something fierce! He worked as a Texas State Game Warden until he retired in 2003, making all the time for his favorite hobbies. He thoroughly enjoyed hunting & fishing, and he loved that boat of his! He loved to “slave over a hot stove” all Sunday long making gumbo, fried fish, or grilled chicken for family dinners. Mike would give the shirt off his back to a complete stranger and would never ask for a thing in return. They don’t make many like “Pop”, and he will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who were blessed enough to know him.
Mr. Walker was preceded in death by his parents; uncle, Robert (Bob) Hopkins Walker, Captain in the US Air Force who was killed in the Korean Conflict; and Uncle Jon Maxwell.
He is survived by hiswife, Carol Walker; son, James (Meagan) Walker and their daughter Remington; daughter, Terra (Jeff) Croley and their son, Walker; niece, Melissa (Joe) Armenta and their sons Tyler and Gabriel; sister, Charlotte (Agustin) Garcia; brother, Eddie (Pat) Walker; nephew, Jon Eric (Loreta) Garcia and their sons Jacob, Caleb, and Lucas; niece, Sara Walker and her son Carter; nephew, Chad Walker; sister-in-law, Betty (David) McKnight; nephew, Harris McKnight; great-nephew, Sawyer McKnight, as well as numerous extended family and friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be James Haskins, James Hamm, Jason Bonner, Bill Magee, Jeff Eddy, Brian Keith, Jacob Keith, Gary Van Dusen, Bubba James, Darryl Jacobs, Craig Pitts, Tuffy Cornett, Tom McCool, and John Taylor.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Retired and active Texas State Game Wardens.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to one of the following:
First Baptist Church, 523 N. Polk Street, Jefferson, Texas 75657
Immanuel Baptist Church, 2408 W Pinecrest Dr, Marshall, Texas 75670
New Prospect Baptist Church, 5847 North U.S. Hwy 59, Jefferson, Texas 75657
Jefferson Masonic Lodge #38 AF&AM, P.O. Box 483, Jefferson, Texas 75657
