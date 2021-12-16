Michael “Mike” Huffman
MARSHALL — Michael Glenn Huffman passed away on December 8, 2021 at the age of 75 years and one month. “He now has his wings.” He was born November 6, 1946 in Marshall, Texas to George Glenn Huffman and Marguerite Hylton Huffman. He attended Marshall schools and The University of Texas in Austin where he received a Bachelor and Masters degree with honors in structural engineering. His early professional life was spent in designing off shore drilling platforms for several national companies. He spent several years in Scotland analyzing structural problems with a platform in the North Sea. At one time, he was licensed to practice engineering in Texas, Louisiana, New York, and California. He returned to Marshall approximately 30 years ago and established his residence in the Woodlawn area. He continued his practice of engineering and blacksmithing. He was accomplished at metal sculpting. At about this time, he became active in Alcoholics Anonymous, which was a large part of this life until his death. He was preceded in death by his father and mother. Left to cherish his memories are his step-mother, Marilyn Huffman; half-brother, George L. Huffman and wife, Carla; nieces, Amy Huffman Young and husband, David, and Laree Huffman Stone and husband, Marc; nephews, Cody Huffman and wife, Angela and Barry Huffman and wife, Linda; great nieces, Carlee Young, Rachel Stone, Marleah Huffman, Emma Young, and Ellie Stone; and great nephews, Rhett Huffman and Geordon Huffman. Michael also leaves behind an extended family who will cherish his love and memory forever, Nicole and Mathew Wright, Chelsie and Kristine Wright; a very special friend, Christie Robinson; his dog, Lucky; and many more friends who will miss his devotion to make their lives better. A very special thanks to Cheryl, Nicole, Chris, and Amy. The family would also like to express their gratitude to Marshall HomeCare and Hospice for the loving care shown to Mike and his family. He was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church. A brief memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 101 Benita. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marshall Pet Adoption Center, 2502 East Travis, Marshall, TX 75672 or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
