Michael Wayne Diggs, II
MARSHALL A memorial service for Michael Wayne Diggs II will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. Bro Bob Bowen will be officiating the service.
Michael Wayne Hawkeye Diggs II, 40, died Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 in Marshall, TX. Hawkeye was born in Oakland, California June 16th, 1979 to his parents Michael Wayne Diggs and Annette Lorraine Abston-Diggs.
Hawkeye was an athlete, artist, and academic scholar with a penchant for judicial and religious studies. He received collegiate and national recognition for his academic aptitude and strengths which include but are not limited to physical and social sciences. He held a degree in education and obtained an academic certificate in culinary arts. Hawkeye worked for his family's business. He later worked as a paralegal.
Hawkeye enjoyed spending time at the library, listening to music, cooking, and spending time with his mother. His hobbies included writing, reading, and graphite sketching.
Hawkeye will be fondly remembered for his boisterous laugh and beautiful selfless heart.
Hawkeye is survived by his parents; Michael and Annette Diggs; his sister Annette Lorraine Lenie Diggs II; his child Michael W. Diggs III; and his grandmother Nettie Fields-Abston. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is predeceased by his grandparents Thomas Abston, Katherine Diggs-Maxwell, and Scott Maxwell.
The family has requested flowers and plants be sent to Downs Funeral Home and that any donations be made to the National Association of Mental Illness, NAMI, to promote mental healthcare reform.
