Mildred L. Hooper
MARSHALL — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Mildred L. Hooper, will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, July 7th, 2023 in Little Chapel By The Lake at Colonial Gardens. Mildred was born on January 1, 1923 in Marshall, Texas and died on July 3, 2023 in Wake Village, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com.
