Mildred Lewis Mason
MARSHALL On December 16, 2020, Mrs. Mildred Lewis Mason, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and life-long educator transitioned peacefully to eternal rest surrounded by members of her loving family in Littleton, Colorado. Born in Marshall, Texas on October 4, 1919, she was the only daughter of Governor Edward Lewis and Murphy Louise Emory Lewis. Mildred recently celebrated her 101st birthday and last year, she celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends who attended from throughout the country. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 68 years, Leon U. Mason; her only sibling, a brother, Dr. Fred E. Lewis, and a great grandson, Draylen Mason.
Mildred and Leon Mason were married on June 19, 1942, and to this union were born three children, Bruce, Norman, and Patricia.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX. Interment will be at Rosehill Garden Cemetery, Marshall, TX, with a memorial service to follow at a later date. Full obituary can be read at www.peoplesfh.com
To honor her memory, the family is asking memorial gifts be made to Wiley College to continue growing the endowed scholarship that Mildred Lewis Mason established in memory of her brother, Dr. Fred E. Lewis.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.