Mildred M. Mercer
MIDWEST CITY — A graveside service for Mildred M. Mercer, 93, of Midwest City, OK will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Scottsville Cemetery in Scottsville, Texas. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 11, 2022, at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Ms. Mercer passed away on July 3, 2022, in Midwest City, OK.
She was born July 5, 1928, to Loyd and Nora Mullins. She was born in Ruleville, MS and had resided in Midwest City, OK most of her life. Mildred graduated from Fairpark High school and was a homemaker. She was a long-time member of Country Estates Baptist Church.
Mildred was preceded in death by husband, Charles Mercer; daughter, Kristy Yearby; and grandson, Kyle Mercer.
Mildred is survived by her son, Kevin Mercer and wife Angie; granddaughters, Kayleigh Moffett and husband Tyler, Lauren Watson and Julia Hanson; and great grandchildren Damien Kear, London and Maverick Watson and Sloane Moffett.
