Mildred Marie McKnight
HOUSTON Mildred M. McKnight, expired Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Visitation 10am Tuesday, April 13, 2021, Funeral Service 11:00 am Both services held @ Lewis Funeral Home Chapel 508 E. Bowie St. Marshall, Texas 75670. Interment Potters Creek Cemetery FM 449 Hallsville, Texas 75650
