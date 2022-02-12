Milton Esteen “Snooks” Blaylock
MARSHALL — Beloved father, cherished grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, treasured brother, uncle and friend, Milton Esteen Blaylock, affectionately known as “Snooks”, passed away in Marshall, Texas on Thursday, February 10, 2022. He was born on January 5, 1937 in Chilton, Texas to Doss Thornton Blaylock and Cora Parker Blaylock.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Martha Ann Blaylock; his daughter, Marianne Grigsby, and parents, Doss and Cora Blaylock; two brothers and five sisters. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Charlotte Forester (Cecil), Tanya Stephens (Danny) and Wes Grigsby (Stacey Shaw); grandchildren, Kyle Wood, Jamie West (Ronnie), Blake Stephens (Kara), Derick Grigsby (Megan), Cory Grigsby and Shelby Stephens; great-grandchildren, Kayla Flores (Jose), Brooklyn Chadwick (Dee), Peyton Dawson (Chase), Presley West, Colt Wise, Ty Grigsby, Jagger Grigsby, Alexis Pinson, Addison Pinson and Brentley Smith; great-great-grandchildren, Luke, Evan and Elliana Flores and Daxton Dawson; brother, Bobby Blaylock, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other close family members.
Milton graduated from Brownsboro High School in 1955 and went on to proudly serve his country for 8 years in the United States Army. After his service time, he owned Star Cement Company, serving the East Texas area for 44 years before retiring. In his younger years, Snooks played guitar and loved music. He also loved the outdoors and enjoyed time fishing, camping and gardening. He loved and treasured his family and the memories they made together. He loved the Lord and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He was well loved in return and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Funeral Service will be held for Milton on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 1:00pm at Immanuel Baptist Church with Bro. Carlton Burris officiating. A time of visitation will follow the service from 2:00-3:00pm. Interment will be at Grange Hall Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
