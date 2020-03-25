Miriam Ann McCann
MARSHALL Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and Great Great Grandmother, Miriam Ann Rowan McCann passed from this life on March 23, 2020. Private Graveside services will be held at Holly Springs Cemetery in Van Zandt County with Pastor Mike Roberson of First Baptist Church, Canton Officiating.
Miriam McCann was born September 26, 1925 in Choctaw County, Oklahoma to the late Alfred Terrell Rowan and Mattie Cleveland West Rowan. She lived in Oklahoma City until age five when she moved with her parents back home to East Texas. After graduating from Van High School, she moved to Dallas to work before college started in the fall. She would then move from Dallas to Washington D.C. where she worked in the Navy Department until the end of W.W. II. Miriam then moved back to Texas, where she married and continued her education. In 1972, she moved to Houston to work for Baker Hughes Oil Company as Purchasing Manager until her retirement. After the death of her husband, she moved to Marshall, and was a member of First Baptist Church. Miriam previously attended First Baptist Church Houston and First Baptist, Canton where she taught Sunday School and worked as ombudsman for the nursing homes in Canton. Miriam enjoyed traveling, art, and oil painting.
Miriam is preceded in death by her loving husband, Francis McCann; her daughter, Vickie Renee Betts, her parents; her sisters, Ruth Reece and Gleath Geddie; her brother Melvin Rowan; and son in law, John Purnell. She is survived by her sons, Michael Edward Betts and wife Patricia, Donald Eugene Betts and wife Charolette Anne; her daughter, Janet Susan Purnell; her grandchildren, Kimberly Jones, Bridget Helmcamp and husband Rodney, Suzanne Hagensick and husband Joel, and Andrew Michael Betts; nine great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and numerous relatives, and friends. Miriam Ann Rowan McCann is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to First Baptist Church in Marshall at 405 W Austin St, Marshall, TX 75670.
