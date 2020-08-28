Miss Adrianna Herrera
AVINGER Adrianna Lynn Herrera was born April 18, 1997 and went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on August 22, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with a terminal illness.
Adrianna was loved by a countless number of people and had a sweet and generous spirit with a captivating smile. She will be greatly missed by her loving Memaw and Pepaw, mother, siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, church family and friends.
Flowers fade and wilt away but the Word of GOD is here to stay.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Adrianna to the Jefferson Gideon Society Bible Fund:
1003 South Line Street
Jefferson, Tx. 75657
(866)382-4253. Use 9046 FM 729, Avinger TX 75630 for acknowledgment cards.
Memorial Services will be held at Lake o the Pines Baptist Church, Saturday August 29th at 2pm. Due to Covid and limited seating, it may be necessary to remain in your vehicle and listen to the memorial service through radio transmission at the church.
