M’Liss Berry McMinn
MARSHALL — Beloved wife, devoted daughter, cherished mother and grandmother, M’Liss Berry McMinn, age 63, passed away at her home on Sunday, September 4, 2022. She was born on October 28, 1958 in Laurel, Mississippi to Dr. Richard and Virginia Berry. On January 6, 1989, M’Liss married the love of her life, Rick McMinn. Together they celebrated 33 years of love and laughter. She graduated from Marshall High School and ETBU with a Masters Degree in Psychology. M’Liss loved the Lord and attended Immanuel Baptist Church where she was active in Bible Study Classes and many other events. During the time her children were small, she served on the Board of Directors at First Methodist Day School and continued with many volunteer duties as they attended Marshall schools. Her world revolved around her family and the time spent with them. She was a dedicated advocate for CASA and Meals on Wheels always being the first one to volunteer and the first one to reach out to others in their time of need. She was full of fun, laughter and great comebacks during a conversation. She was a friend to many in all walks of life and loved all people. She loved the beach, her lake house, attending concerts, dancing and lunch with her friends but her true passion in life was her family, especially her children and grandchildren who affectionately called her “Honey”. M’Liss is preceded in death by her father, Dr. Richard Berry. She is survived by her husband, Rick McMinn; her children, Jaclyn and Chris Pedersen of Bullard, TX, Meghan Aldredge of White Oak, TX, Jenifer and Kyle Pope of Hallsville, TX and Dr. Collin McMinn of San Antonio, TX; her grandchildren, AnnaBelle, Adeline and Annastyn Pedersen of Bullard, TX, Hudson and Harlan Aldredge of White Oak, TX, and Noah and Parker Pope of Hallsville, TX. She is also survived by her mother, Virginia Berry of Marshall, TX; her brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Joy Berry of Marshall, TX; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dick and Merle McMinn of Linden, TX; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, David and Mary Rhyne of Linden, TX; her sister-in-law, Jeanne McMinn of Longview, TX; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Kay McMinn of Marshall, TX; numerous nieces, nephews and many, many friends who were blessed by her love and friendship. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 6pm-8pm at First United Methodist Church in Marshall, TX. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 1:00pm at First United Methodist Church with Bro. Carlton Burris and Rev. David Luckert officiating. Pallbearers will be David McMinn, David Rhyne, Chris Pedersen, Kyle Pope, Jerry Williams, Jack Brown, Craig Hall and Rick Callis. Private interment will be held following the service. On-line condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
