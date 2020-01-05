Mollie Jean Harris Woodley
MARSHALL, TX Mollie Jean Harris Woodley was born in Marshall, Texas on March 18, 1932 to Gaines Buck and Olive Fogle Harris. Raised on her family farm in the Fairview Community, two miles south of the courthouse, Mollie was educated in Marshall Public Schools. As a child she was a proud member of the F.U.N. (Fairview United Neighbors) Club, a faction comprised of neighborhood children doing what its name implies, having fun. She fondly remembered stories from her childhood that included Camp Fire Girls, piano lessons, horseback riding, and roller skating, the latter, a sport she continued to enjoy with her grandchildren in her later life. She was baptized at age 14, accepting the Lord as her Savior, at Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
After graduating from Marshall High School in 1950, she soon met her husband, Weldon (Shonnie) Woodley of Elysian Fields. They were married on October 30, 1953 in the Gill Community. Mollie and her husband made their home in the Woodleyville Community for the next fifty-five years, raising their two children there. Mollie spent these years being a homemaker and mother, and helping operate their cattle farm. Mollie was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church where she served teaching Sunday School and Training Union while also playing piano for many years. Mollie enjoyed sewing , quilting, crafts, gardening, and being with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Mollie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 55 years; her brother, Alton Ray Harris,;and niece, Clara Ray Harris Martinez.
Survivors include her son, Clifton Gaines and Melanie Woodley of Elysian Fields; her daughter, Robbie Lynn and Bill Anderson of Marshall; her grandchildren, Adam Cole and Katilyn Woodley of Elysian Fields, Audrey Kay Woodley of Tyler, and Summer Lynn and Chris Jones of Houston; two great-grandchildren, Judson Gaines Woodley and Vivian Lynn Jones; and one sister, Nona Porter of Marshall. Survivors also include sisters-in-law Jane Harris of Marshall and Betty Clark of Elysian Fields; one brother-in-law, Larry Woodley of Elysian Fields; a number of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Woodley will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 6, 2020 in the chapel of Downs Funeral Home with Bro. James Runnels and Bill Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Woodley Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Downs Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Adam Woodley, Judson Woodley, Chris Jones, Jay Harris, Keith Woodley, Steve Woodley, and Wayne Woodley. Honorary pallbearers are Raymond Porter, Pierre Oulevey, Ron Wright, John Tinney, and Dustin Tinney.
Memorials may be made to Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall, Texas 75672, or the charity of one's choice.
