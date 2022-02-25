Monica Stephenson Malinosky
MARSHALL — A memorial service celebrating the life of Monica Rae Stephenson Malinosky, 50, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022, in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas with Shane Ford officiating.
She was born in Carthage on March 18, 1971, to the marriage of Mickey & Loretta Stephenson of Timpson and passed away after a long illness, with her family by her side on February 20, 2022, in Longview, Texas.
She attended Timpson Schools and went on to graduate Carthage High School in 1989. She attended Panola College and Executive Secretarial School in Dallas. She grew up with the love of horses and went on to ride, compete and show them in events as well as being a member of the Shelby County 4-H Drill Team. She was baptized in the Baptist Faith at Southside Church in Carthage. She retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield in 2021 with over 20 years of dedicated service.
Monica was kindhearted, full of life, and a fearless woman that would fight a bear for anyone. She enjoyed spending time with her girls and all their friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Mickey Stephenson; grandparents Frank & Melma Stephenson, John & Leelon Manchaca, and stepfather Dean Turlington.
She is survived by her mother, Loretta Turlington; her husband of 25 years, JJ; daughters, Alex (fiancé Shon) and Jackie; sisters, Loren & Whitney Stephenson; grandson, Korbin Hilton; nephew, Jaxon Stephenson; nieces, Paislie, Piper, & Paityn Shelton.
Following the service, please join the family for a meal and fellowship at her mother’s home on HWY 59 south of Marshall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.