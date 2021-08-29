Monty Alden Wright
MARSHALL — Monty Alden Wright, 64, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021. Monty was born September 4, 1956 in Hope, Arkansas. He graduated from Airline High School in 1974. Monty was employed by Comstock Resources where he had a special bond with his fellow employees.
As a child Monty loved camping and fishing with his mom and dad, as an adult Monty continued this with his family and friends. Monty was an avid fisherman, he enjoyed entering fishing tournaments with his good friends. Monty loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. Monty was saved and he was a man of God.
Monty was a former youth director and sang with a Gospel Group at Clearview Baptist Church. Monty was also formerly involved with East Texas Youth Association, where he coached many kids in basketball, softball, and football.
Monty was preceded in death by his grandparents, John H. and Estelle F. Wright, and Rinaldo A. and Bobbie V. Sooter; brother, Stanley A. Wright; mother-in-law, Kay Staples Ogletree; aunts, Lena Couch and Judy Sooter.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa Wright; parents, Ruel and Barbara Wright; sister, Deborah (Ronnie) Rogers; children, Ashley (Nathan) Cleveland, Justin (Marquisia) Wright and LaJeana; grandchildren, Seth and Hannah Cleveland, Nicholas and Lily Wright, Madelin Hann, Kristen and Alana Allen; great-grandchildren Mason, Emmy, Oliver, Ellie; stepchildren, Brian (Kristina) Headrick, Gary Headrick; step-grandchildren Preslee and Paxton Headrick, Dakota, Taylor, Austin and Jackson Nealy, Kayela, Julie, Preston, Jase Nealy; niece, Lindsey (Timothy) Dean; great-nieces and great-nephews Skyler, Kenzie, Chase, Brynley, Dean; uncles, Don and Charles Sooter; aunts, Ruthie Kemp, Peggy Holmes, and Shirley Metggu.
Visitation will be held at Downs Funeral Home, Monday, August 30, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. with services to follow at 4:00 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Ronnie Whitten.
