Monty Odom Bramlett
KARNACK Funeral services are scheduled for Sgt. Montgomery Odom Bramlett, ARNGUS on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. Pastor Mark Landers of Karnack United Methodist Church will be officiating. A visitation will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Monty Bramlett was born September 20, 1961 at Ft. Benning in Chattahoochee, GA to Mattie Price Odom and Lt. Col. Mead Rex Bramlett, Sr. USA, Ret. and passed from this life March 10, 2020.
Monty completed school having attended several in a military family. He would go on to proudly serve his country in the Army National Guard. Monty met the love of his life, Penny Bramlett, and the two were married December 26, 2013. Monty worked for the Veterans Affairs office in Shreveport, LA and loved being able to help his fellow veterans in any way that he could. Monty was a man who loved to laugh and make jokes. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, his wolves, and country life; but more than any of these, he enjoyed his 2008 Yamaha V-Star that he named Music. Monty loved being on the road and the feeling of freedom that riding his motorcycle gave him. He was a faithful member of Karnack United Methodist Church, where he loved to serve any time he had the opportunity. His family would tell you that Monty was a loving father and husband who, through his kindness, love, and humor, always made them smile.
Monty Bramlett was preceded in death by his mother; his grandmother, Velma Pettey, and his aunt, Doris Powell. He is survived by his loving wife, Penny Bramlett; his children, SSgt. Robert Bramlett, USAF and wife Megan, Michelle Bramlett Scherer and husband Joshua, and Mollie Anderson and husband Chris Tamez; his grandchildren, Melody Bramlett, Makenzie Richardson, J.J. Richardson, Allison Scherer, Gavin Anderson, Hayden Anderson, and Asher Tamez; his father, Lt. Col. Mead Rex Bramlett, Sr. USA, Ret. and wife Jan; three brothers, Rex Bramlett, Jr. and wife Vicky, Michael Bramlett and wife Erin, and Mark Bramlett and wife Lorie; and numerous other relatives and friends. Monty Bramlett is much loved and will be greatly missed.
