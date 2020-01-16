Morris Emanuel Pentecost, Sr.
JEFFERSON, TEXAS Funeral services for Mr. Morris Emanuel Pentecost Sr., 94, of Jefferson, Texas will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday January 16, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Jefferson, Texas with Rev. Brenda Lucas officiating. A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at The Capt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral in Jefferson, Texas. Interment will take place following funeral services at Wells Chapel Cemetery in Cass County, Texas.
Mr. Pentecost was born June 2, 1925 in Nederland, Texas to Joseph Emanuel Pentecost and Mary Ethel Morris Pentecost and passed away January 10, 2020 at his home in Jefferson, Texas.
Morris was a child of the depression era, a WWII veteran, and truly part of the Greatest Generation. He was a humble man, he loved God, his family, and his country. Morris and his seven siblings were orphaned; he was ten when he lost his mother and at age 14, lost his father. Morris had the great fortune to come to Jefferson and live with his Uncle Tom and Aunt Verna Morris.
Morris joined the Navy December 17, 1943, attended the University of Colorado, Naval Radio Training School, Boulder, Colorado. He was a Radioman Third Class on the USS Algol, AKA-54, The Steamin' Demon. He was primarily in the Pacific Theater. After Honorable Discharge from the Navy he joined the Merchant Marines upon the USS Fetterman. After his term with the Merchant Marines he moved back to Jefferson. He became a Rural Mail Carrier with the U. S. Post Office, a job that he maintained for 30 years.
Morris met, and married the love of his life, Bobbye Dear, and they married on May 6, 1954. They had almost 52 years together.
Mr. Pentecost was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbye Dear Pentecost; his parents; sister, Molly Wandelle Fender; son-in-law, George Bates; sister, Mary Louise Haney; sister, Martha Lucille Williams; brother, Joseph Edward Pentecost; brother, Weston Maury Pentecost and granddaughter Aimee Ard.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Roxie Bates of Douglasville, Texas; daughter, Loxie Tupy & George of Wills Point, Texas; son, Emanuel Pentecost Jr. & Stacy of Shore Acres, Texas; daughter, Sue Pentecost Sunstrum of Allen, Texas; daughter, Mary Spellings & Dave of Marshall, Texas; sister, Laverne Mercer; brother, Wesley Maurice Pentecost; grandchildren, Lisa Tupy, Bryan Tupy & Ashley, Bill Tupy & Lucy, Nicole Poole & Nick, Natalie Fellows & Nathan, Aaron Sunstrum, Josh Shirey & Layla, Ivy Shirey, Haley DeLong, Susan Skinkle & Brian, Melanie Fischer Fischer & Stacy, Stephanie Jones & Mike; 20 great grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Smith, Dave Spellings, Josh Shirey, Stanford Brantley and John Cooper.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to be made to the First United Methodist Church Of Jefferson, Texas at 305 West Henderson Street; The Wells Chapel Cemetery Association at 211 Tobacco Road, Linden, Texas 75563; The Wounded Warrior Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.
It is fitting that we recognize Ivy Dale Shirey for the selfless, and loving care that she gave to her Papaw, allowing us to grant his wish to continue to live his final days in his home. We will be forever grateful.
We also want to express our gratitude to Marshall HomeCare and Hospice for the exceptional care they provided our father/grandfather.
