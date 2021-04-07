Mozelle Cox
GLADEWATER A graveside service for Mrs. Mozelle Cox will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Rusty Rustenhaven will officiate the service.
Mozelle Cox, 93, of Gladewater, Texas was born on November 24, 1927 in Patroon, Texas to her parents, William Williams and Belvia Vail. Mrs. Cox passed away on April 4, 2021. Mrs. Cox worked for Panola Harrison Co-Op for 30 years. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and later attended Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Cox is survived by her children, Debby Maxell (Michael Wayne), Dianne Cox Perry (Jack); grandchildren, Matthew Maxell, Craig Perry (Kathy), Rebekah Pelle (Paul); 10 great grandchildren, numerous other loving family members.
Mrs. Cox is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Milfred Bill Cox Jr.; parents, William Williams and Belvia Vail; brothers, Guy Williams, Rex Lamar Williams Jr., Melvin B. Mann Williams.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Shriners Hospital.
