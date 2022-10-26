Mr. David Henry Holmes
MARSHALL, TX — Funeral services are scheduled for Mr. David Henry Holmes, age 90, of Marshall, TX, on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at The Travis St. Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. A time of visitation will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home.
David Henry Holmes was born April 10, 1932 to Mr. Roy Macon Holmes, Sr. and Mrs. Rhoda Ann Sheffield Holmes in Karnack, TX. He passed from this life, surrounded by his loving family, on October 22, 2022 in Marshall, TX.
Mr. Holmes was drafted into the United States Army where he proudly served his country during the Korean War and later in Germany. David was the most kind man. He was always willing to lend a hand or an ear. David also loved talking to folks. He was the kind of man who never met a stranger. David enjoyed working in his yard and his garden. He was especially good at working on his lawnmowers. Above all else David Holmes loved his family and spending time with them any chance he could.
Gone before him are his loving wife of 49 years, Mrs. Peggy Holmes; his son, Jerry Eldridge, his parents; his siblings; sisters, Merle Dixon, Wilma Morgan, Erma Poland; and brothers, Newt Holmes, and John Holmes. Left to cherish his memory are three daughters, Dian Waldron and husband Randall, Charlene Hinton and husband Jimmie, and Kimberly Ridgeway and husband Paul; one son, Pete Holmes and wife Karen; nine grandchildren, Shana Shields and husband Nathan, Rachel Rimlinger and husband Ryan, Jacob Waldron and wife Sarah, Aaron Hinton and wife Alix, Kacy Ridgeway, Katie Holmes, Karson Ridgeway, Charlotte Holmes and Nate Holmes; great grandchildren, Ross Rimlinger, Finnley Shields, Ireland Shields, Jude Waldron, Rhett Rimlinger, and Everett Hinton; his sister, Jane Vallandingham, and numerous nieces, nephews, beloved relatives and dear friends. David Henry Holmes is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Mr. Holmes’ Grandchildren.
The Holmes Family would like to extend their deepest gratitude for the care of our father to the nurses and staff at both Heartsway Hospice and Marshall Manor, especially the nurses and patient care staff on “A” wing.
