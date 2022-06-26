Mr. Joseph “Pete” Branch
MARSHALL, TX — Memorial Services will be held for Mr. Joseph “Pete” Branch, age 77, of Marshall, TX on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Travis Street Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. D.W. McClendon will be officiating. A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
Mr. Joseph Lee “Pete” Branch was born October 1, 1944 to Mr. Joseph Covey Branch and Mrs. Francis Elizabeth McClaren Branch in Jefferson, TX. He passed from this life on June 24, 2022 surrounded by his loving family in Longview, TX.
Mr. Branch was a kind man who was always quick to help those in need. He loved working on cars especially the classics. Pete was never at a loss for words and enjoyed talking about any and everything. He never met a stranger and loved telling jokes and making people laugh. Mr. Branch proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was an avid and accomplished bowler. Pete would go on to own and operate both Dillon Lanes and Branch’s Paint and Body Shop in Marshall, TX. Most weekends you could find him tending to delicious steaks on his grill. Above all else, Joseph “Pete” Branch loved his family; he was a devoted and loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Mr. Joseph “Pete” Branch was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Shirley Fields, Kenneth Branch, Mary Jo Richardson, and Anita Branch. Left to cherish his memories are his children, Melissa Cameron, Chad Branch, and Jason Branch; his grandchildren, Kimber Hooks and husband Todd, Morgan Cameron, Nicole Cameron, Tina Cameron, Stevie Cameron, and Jace Branch; his great grandchildren, Remington Thornton, and Jaxon Hooks; his sister, Glenda Johnson and husband Kris; and brothers Charles Branch, and Jimmy Branch and wife Dorothy, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. Joseph “Pete” Branch is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
