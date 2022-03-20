Mrs. Cathleen Ann Smith
MARSHALL — Cathleen Ann Smith, nee Grundmann, was born November 18, 1947 in Denver, Colorado, where she was adopted by Edwin Grundmann. When she was two, Edwin moved the family back to Nebraska, where Cathleen spent some of her happiest childhood years in Carter Lake.
She graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School, and pursued her degree at Peru State and Creighton, then took a sabbatical during which she was a glamorous flight attendant for Southern and Braniff airlines in the sixties. She finished her B.S. in psychology at Louisiana Tech.
After college she pursued an exciting opportunity to be a mud-logger in the oilfield, a job that she dearly loved. She met Gary Smith on a drilling rig in Center, Texas, and they were married in April of 1978. Cathleen later worked as a social worker for the State of Texas, as the indigent health officer for Harrison County, and as Human Resources Director for Marshall Pottery. She then took care of her husband full-time for many years. Cathleen was warm, curious, smart, and infinitely interesting. She loved dogs, was a cookie connoisseur, and she could beat you at any game as soon as she learned the rules.
She is survived by her son, Trevor Smith (Katrina), daughter Lora Smith, grandchildren Amber Ramos (Simon), Bret Smith, and Cameron Smith, and greatgrandson Aiden Ramos, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will inter her ashes at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Foundation of the Cairn Terrier Club of America, the AKC Canine Health Foundation, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.