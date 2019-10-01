Mrs. Cecil Irene Hadwin
IRVING Funeral Services for Mrs. Cecil Irene Hadwin, age 99, of Irving, TX will be held at 10:00 a.m. at The Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 with Pastor C.J. Michel officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.
Mrs. Hadwin was born August 13, 1920 to Henry Schultz and Lola Odessa Sikes. She passed away September 29, 2019 in Irving, Texas.
Mrs. Hadwin was the definition of a Proverbs 31 woman. Mrs. Hadwin was a long time member of Good News Christian Center. Irene loved gardening, and at her home in Marshall she kept an immaculate magazine-quality garden. Mrs. Hadwin loved to cook for her family and friends, and there was always food on the table in her home for anyone who visited. Irene was an encouraging and inspiring woman, never judgmental, and always ready to listen when her friends and family needed her. God is Faithful, and God has been so good to me, are words that Irene lived by and loved to share.
Mrs. Hadwin was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years Mr. G.P. Boots Hadwin; her daughter, Charlotte Byrd, her parents; and her brother, James Bracken. She is survived by her daughters, Glenda Cochran, Dale Crow and husband Benny, Cherry Black, and Darlene Boren, 15 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 27 great great grandchildren, and numerous other family and friends. Mrs. Cecil Irene Hadwin is much loved and will be greatly missed.
