Mrs. Dorothy Elizabeth High Stafford
MARSHALL, TX Funeral Services will be held for Mrs. Dorothy Elizabeth High Stafford on Wednesday, May, 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home. A visitation will be held for Mrs. Stafford on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home
Mrs. Dorothy Elizabeth High Stafford was born July 26, 1937 in Key West Florida to Mr. Jack Lewis High, Sr. and Mrs. Elizabeth Lamyrle King High and passed from this life on May 15, 2020 in Marshall, TX.
Mrs. Stafford completed school and attended one year of college. She would go on to marry the love of her life, Don W. Stafford, Jr., MSgt. USMC, Ret. on May 23, 1958 in Alexandria VA. Dorothy would go on to work for the civil department of the Navy Hospital at Camp Pendleton until her retirement. Mrs. Stafford was always a hard worker at everything that she did. She always had an inviting meal and her house was always full of food. Dorothy was a kind and generous woman who loved her family and keeping a peaceful home. She loved watching Gun Smoke, the Andy Griffith Show, and old westerns. Mrs. Stafford's family especially enjoyed Thanksgiving with fall in the air and the table covered with her amazing food.
Mrs. Dorothy Stafford was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, her parents; and her brother Jack Lewis High, Jr. She is survived by her sons, Russell Wayne Stafford, and Michael Joseph Stafford and wife Leslie; her daughter, Elizabeth Betsy Stafford Ward and husband Dean; her grandchildren, Braden Michael Stafford and wife Tabitha, Tarren Donelle Stafford Davis, and Kyle Dean Ward; her great grandchildren, Jordan Stafford, and Cole Davis; her sister-in-law, Janet B. Stafford, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Mrs. Dorothy Elizabeth High Stafford is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
