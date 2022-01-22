Mrs. Glenda Joyce Sell
WASKOM — Glenda Joyce Beach Sell was born March 6, 1957, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Richard Beach and Elva Littleton Beach. She passed away in her home surrounded by family on January 13, 2022, after a long illness.
Glenda grew up in Raytown, MO, where she married the love of her life, Melvin Sell, Jr. Together they had four children. She moved to Waskom, TX, in 1991, where she remained until her passing.
Glenda was a very devout mother and wife. Her favorite job was working for the Kansas City Royals for many years. She loved playing pool and had many friends in the APA Pool League. She enjoyed watching football. She had a lifelong love of reading and was extremely knowledgeable about history, especially on major countries and Native Americans. Most of all, she loved cats. She was a true cat lady!
Glenda is survived by her husband Mel of Waskom, TX, her daughter Crystal Dutzel and son-in-law Scott Dutzel of Keithville, LA, her daughter Dusty Karnes of Gloster, LA, and her grandchildren Pralie Dutzel, Chris Dutzel, Nathan Dutzel, Luke Karnes and Katie Karnes. She is also survived by her brother Ken Beach of Raytown, MO, and sister Maxine Beach of Godfrey, IL.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Nancy Coleman, and sons Jeremy Sell and Jason Sell.
A memorial service for Glenda will be held Sunday, January 23, 2022, via Zoom at 3:00 PM CST. For anyone who would like to attend, please contact the family for a link to the meeting.
