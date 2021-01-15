Mrs. Lillian D. Philpot Heard
MARSHALL Graveside Services will be held for Mrs. Lillian Dean (Philpot) Heard, age 93, of Waskom, TX at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Restland Cemetery in Waskom, TX. Visitation will occur immediately following the service. Rev. Rusty Rustenhaven of Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Marshall, TX will be officiating. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Mrs. Heard passed from this life into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ at 1:55 p.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in Shreveport, LA. She was born October 9, 1927 in Atkins, AR to Virgil A. Philpot and Clara Mae (McCracken) Philpot. The Philpot family moved to Waskom in the early 1930s.
Lillian Heard graduated from Waskom High School in 1945. On March 4, 1948, she married John Doyle (JD) Heard. From this union their daughters, Melinda Sue and Melissa Anne were born. During her lifetime, Lillian Heard had many occupations. She was telephone switchboard operator for East Texas Telephone Co-op; a reporter for the Waskom Weekly Review newspaper; a secretary/clerk for the City of Waskom; a bank teller at the First State Bank. Her final career was with the United States Postal Service. She retired on August 3, 2007, with 34 years of service.
Mrs. Lillian D. Philpot Heard was preceded in death by her loving husband John D. Heard, her parents; her sisters Billie Sue Long and husband Don, and Bennie Tillack and husband Bill. Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Melissa Wilson and husband Randy of Marshall, TX, and Melinda Jackson and husband Bob of Spring Ridge, LA; brother-in-law Jimmy Fort; her grandchildren, Kathy Moreno, David Logan, Paige Gumm, and Tyler Wilson and wife Patricia; numerous nieces and nephews, including Donnie Long, Michael Long, David Tillack, Craig Tillack, and Liz Travis, and numerous other relatives, and beloved friends. Mrs. Lillian D. Philpot Heard is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
Honorary Pallbearers are David Tillack, Craig Tillack, Donnie Long, Michael Long, Liz Travis, Pat Anders, and Jimmy Fort.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the nurses and staff of Heritage Manor West and LifePath Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Marshall, TX or to the American Alzheimer's Association.
