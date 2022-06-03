Mrs. Martha Nell Burke
MARSHALL TX. — On Tuesday, May 31st Martha Nell “Gram” Burke lost her battle with Alzheimer’s and went home to heaven at the age of 92. Martha was born on June 1, 1929, in Willow Springs MO to Lum and Nellie Collins. She loved gardening, fishing, sewing, motorcycle riding, four wheeling, cooking elaborate meals, spoiling her pets, spending time with her family, and Jesus. She was “Gram” to all who loved her, and she loved everyone. You could never leave her house hungry, and she was always ready to go on an adventure. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend. Martha was reunited in heaven with her parents; her husband of 51 years, James “Stoney” Burke; her infant daughter Marcia Janelle Burke; her brothers, Ivan, Ray, Mark, Paul, and Junior Collins; and her sister-n-laws Ida May Boyd and Darleen Lock. She is survived and celebrated by her son, Donald Burke, and daughter-in-law Eunice; her granddaughter Jaime Burke Hicks, and grandson-in-law Russell; her great-grandson Lance Corporal Eric Hicks; her sister-in-law Nadine and husband John Sparks; her friend and neighbor Mary Jane Phillips; along with many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
A small afternoon graveside service will be Saturday; June 04, 2022 at Woodland Cemetery, Cleveland Oklahoma.Condolences may be made to Chapman-Black Funeral Home-Cleveland Oklahoma.
