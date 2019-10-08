Mrs. Shirley J. McCallay Moon
MARSHALL Funeral services for Mrs. Shirley J. McCallay Moon will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday October 9, 2019 at the Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. Rev. Jan Castleberry of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will be Officiating. Interment will follow at Colonial Gardens Cemetery in Marshall, TX. Visitation will be held on Wednesday October 9, 2019 at Sullivan Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
Mrs. Moon was born September 3, 1928 in Blair, OK to Irvan McCallay and Avo Hagen McCallay, and passed away on Saturday October 5, 2019 at her home in Marshall, TX surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Shirley Moon was born and raised in Blair, Ok. After graduating High School in Blair, Shirley would go on to marry the love of her life, Mr. Earl L. Moon, on December 18, 1948. Mrs. Moon and her husband were successful business owners. Shirley loved to travel and had many hobbies. Mrs. Moon was a skilled artist, especially hand painting fine china. She loved reading and collecting antiques. Mrs. Moon loved visiting her favorite restaurant, Cafe Italia and had a sweet tooth for peach pie. She loved animals and her cat Lexus was very special to her. Shirley will be remembered as always the lady; graceful and elegant. Mrs. Moon was always supportive and ready to take up for her children and her family. Christmas Eve was always special, as was her and Mr. Moon's anniversary, each one was celebrated in style with her whole family. Shirley, with her beautiful smile and fun sense of humor, was the matriarch of her family; always supportive, inviting, welcoming, and loving.
Mrs. Moon was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years; her son, Rex E. Moon, her parents; and her brother, Irvan McCallay, Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Vickie Moon Sowell, and Carol Moon Tippit and husband Bob; her son, Teddy Gene Moon and wife Caroline; and daughter in law, Joy Moon; her grandchildren, Shannon Tabor, Jeff Sowell, Toby Moon, Jarrod Kyle, Justin Kyle, Tara Moon, Misty Moon, and Makayla Moon, 5 great grandchildren; her sister Mary Lee McCallay Jones and husband Bobby, and numerous other family and friends. Shirley J. McCallay Moon is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society at 1301 S Broadway, Tyler, TX 75701, the American Heart Association at 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231, or to a charity of your choice.
Her children and grandchildren would like to thank Dr. John, his nurses and the staff at Texas Oncology as well as the Hospice staff who were so very kind, sensitive and caring of our beloved mother/grandmother during her illness. Also, we found a jewel in Wanda Wilson who cared for Mrs. Shirley during the day.
Mrs. Moon was born September 3, 1928 in Blair, OK to Irvan McCallay and Avo Hagen McCallay, and passed away on Saturday October 5, 2019 at her home in Marshall, TX surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Shirley Moon was born and raised in Blair, Ok. After graduating High School in Blair, Shirley would go on to marry the love of her life, Mr. Earl L. Moon, on December 18, 1948. Mrs. Moon and her husband were successful business owners. Shirley loved to travel and had many hobbies. Mrs. Moon was a skilled artist, especially hand painting fine china. She loved reading and collecting antiques. Mrs. Moon loved visiting her favorite restaurant, Cafe Italia and had a sweet tooth for peach pie. She loved animals and her cat Lexus was very special to her. Shirley will be remembered as always the lady; graceful and elegant. Mrs. Moon was always supportive and ready to take up for her children and her family. Christmas Eve was always special, as was her and Mr. Moon's anniversary, each one was celebrated in style with her whole family. Shirley, with her beautiful smile and fun sense of humor, was the matriarch of her family; always supportive, inviting, welcoming, and loving.
Mrs. Moon was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years; her son, Rex E. Moon, her parents; and her brother, Irvan McCallay, Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Vickie Moon Sowell, and Carol Moon Tippit and husband Bob; her son, Teddy Gene Moon and wife Caroline; and daughter in law, Joy Moon; her grandchildren, Shannon Tabor, Jeff Sowell, Toby Moon, Jarrod Kyle, Justin Kyle, Tara Moon, Misty Moon, and Makayla Moon, 5 great grandchildren; her sister Mary Lee McCallay Jones and husband Bobby, and numerous other family and friends. Shirley J. McCallay Moon is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society at 1301 S Broadway, Tyler, TX 75701, the American Heart Association at 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231, or to a charity of your choice.
Her children and grandchildren would like to thank Dr. John, his nurses and the staff at Texas Oncology as well as the Hospice staff who were so very kind, sensitive and caring of our beloved mother/grandmother during her illness. Also, we found a jewel in Wanda Wilson who cared for Mrs. Shirley during the day.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.