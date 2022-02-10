Ms. Rosdon Bonaparte Williams
MARSHALL — Funeral services for Rosdon B. Williams, 72, of Marshall, TX will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the Texas - Louisiana Association building; 2907 Karnack Hwy 75672. She passed peacefully on Monday, February 7, 2022. Rosdon was a lifelong resident of Marshall, TX.
She was a graduate of H.B Pemberton HS Class of 1967 and a member of Galilee Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school. She leaves her legacy to her son, Rodrick K. Williams of Rowlett (Melinda); one grandson – she adored, Quinton T. Williams and her siblings, Deon B. Loftis of Houston (JC); Clifford Cole, Jr of Marshall (Gwen); Charlotte Anthony of Houston (Chester – deceased) and Angie Cole of Dallas.
She was preceded in death by parents – Clifford Cole, Sr. & Pearlie B. Cole. She leaves to mourn several nieces, nephews, cousins, & friends. Arrangement are being handled by Burton Funeral Home in Jefferson, TX. Friday viewing will be held from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Burton Funeral Home. Grave service will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
