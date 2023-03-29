Myrna D. Allen
ALLEN, TX, FORMERLY OF MARSHALL — Myrna D. Allen passed away on March 23, 2023 at the age of 84. She was born November 21, 1938 to Alvin H. and Millie Jane (Boone) Turner in Westminster, Texas. Myrna was a 1957 graduate of McKinney High School. She married shortly after to Charles M. Allen on June 3, 1957 and they enjoyed 23 years of marriage before his passing in 1980. Myrna and Charles moved to Marshall, Texas where she lived until November, 2020 when she moved to the North Texas area to be close to family due to her declining health. It was difficult for Myrna to leave her lovely East Texas home with the well-kept two-acre lawn, and especially her friends and neighbors of many years. She was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church in Woodlawn, Texas. Myrna was a hard worker and a conservative businesswoman who was not shy in forming and expressing opinions. After she retired, she began her own baking business. Myrna delighted many with her home-baked goods and homemade candies. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Myrna will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Candler and husband, Larry of Denton, Texas; grandchildren, Myrissa Grace and husband, Chad of Kaufman, Texas, Lance Candler and wife, Kaitlyn of Denton, Texas; great-grandchildren, Caleb Grace, Connor Grace, both of Kaufman, Texas and Charlotte Candler of Denton, Texas; sister, Patsy Snider of Allen, Texas; and a host of other loving family members and friends. Myrna was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Millie Turner of McKinney; husband, Charles M. Allen of Marshall; sister, Lana Woodrick of Houston; brothers, James Elton Turner of Monroe, Louisiana and George W. Turner of Wylie.
She was fortunate to have special caregivers and the family would like to express their sincerest thanks and gratitude to Marcia, Mendy, Dorcas, and Ndey for the care they provided to Myrna.
A graveside service was held at 12:00 noon, Monday, March 27, 2023 at Ridgeview Memorial Park, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. The family received family and friends during a visitation on Sunday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 8688 US Highway 59N, Marshall, Texas 75670 in care of Myrna D. Allen. To convey condolences and to sign an online registry, please visit www.tjmfuneral.com.
