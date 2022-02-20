Nancy Cook Sipes
MARSHALL, TX — Nancy Cook Sipes, 68, of Marshall passed away February 8, 2022 in Dallas. She was born July 11, 1953 in Longview to Gordon Willis Cook and Betty Jones Cook Speight. She grew up in Marshall and graduated from Marshall High School, class of 1971. After graduation, she attended a small business school in Anchorage, Alaska through the Cook Inlet Native Association and completed the same. Nancy worked and represented the Marshall community in many areas throughout the years. After she returned to Marshall, she went to work for her sister and brother-in-law, Tamsie and Ralph Whitis at Red Apple Day Care. She wore many hats there: carpenter, cook, teacher and her favorite as the bus driver. She took the children on many adventures and is still to this day known as Miss Nancy.
Ms. Sipes served as the secretary to the Board of Directors for the Harrison County Historical Society for many years and filled in as docent for the museum and also helped with the preparation for Stagecoach days. She loved meeting people new to the festival and sharing information about our town. She worked at the Marshall News Messenger in the composing room and accounts receivable for the circulation department for many years. During this time, she also worked part time for Wonderland of Lights where she coordinated the donation workers. In April of 1996, she went to work as a legal secretary for Dean Searle, Attorney at law, retiring one month shy of 20 years due to illness.
Ms. Sipes wore many different hats throughout her working career and formed many lasting friendships. She always had an ear to listen and hand to help. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh and joke. She could tell some of the best stories with her life adventures that offered love and advice to all. She is a member of Trinity Episcopal Church for many years and assisted with the youth ministry.
Ms. Sipes is survived by her son, Daniel Scott Rawson and his wife, Sheena Lynn of Marshall; daughter, Jennifer Leigh Rawson; grandchildren: Noah Cunningham, Sydnee Rominger, Nina Rawson, Nathan Rawson; sister, Tamsie Whitis and her husband Ralph of Longview and brother, Robert Speight, Jr. and his wife Laura of Karnack. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022 from 2 to 4:00 p.m. at the Minatrea’s Residence at 5811 Blocker Road with Rev. Jerry Vincent officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to BSW Dallas Foundation-The Twice Blessed House, 3600 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75246. Sullivan-funeralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.