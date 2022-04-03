Nancy Darlene Carlton-Ponder
MARSHALL, TX — Nancy Darlene Carlton Ponder, age 67, passed away in Longview, Texas on Thursday, March 31, 2022. She was born on April 15, 1954 in Marshall, Texas to A.H. and Nina (Pope) Carlton. She is preceded in death by her parents; her son-in-law, Robert “Buster” Faris; her brothers, Robert “Bobby” Carlton and Barry Carlton and her nephews, Richie Price, Jr. and Jesse Jones. She is survived by her daughter, Christy Ponder Faris; her granddaughter, Addison Faris; her sisters, Angie Price (Richie), Anita Jones (Keith) and Karen Bounds (Galen; numerous nieces and nephews; many close friends and beloved co-workers and her four legged fur-baby, Ezra, whom she adored. Nancy attended elementary school at Grange Hall and high school at Marshall Independent School District. After high school she worked for 25+ years in the office at B & J Collision. She recently was the office manager for Ben Wilson Plumbing and loved her job there. She loved to travel and spend time with friends and family. She was an excellent cook who enjoyed preparing food for people. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Celebration of Life service for Nancy will be held at 6:00pm, Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Light of the World Church with Pastor Ray Wilson officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 7-8pm at Light of the World Church in Marshall. Honorary pallbearers will be Cory Wright, Ben Wilson, Ty Lewis, Remington Wall, Jared Jeffries, Ian Koetting and John Schuiteman. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Nancy’s memory to the Humane Society of Harrison County. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
