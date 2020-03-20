Nancy Diane (Porter) Powell
KARNACK Celebration services for Nancy Diane (Porter) Powell previously scheduled at the Texas and Louisiana Baptist Association Building Saturday at 2 p.m. have been CANCELLED, due to the Corona Virus. A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date.
Interment will be held at the Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Tx 77038.
Nancy Diane Porter departed this life on March 12, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was born Oct. 18, 1948 in San Francisco, Calif., to the parentage of Gid and Johnetta Porter. She was the fifth child of this union. She was a proud graduate of the Karnack Public School System where she was successful academically and with extra curricular activities.
Nancy accepted the Lord at an early age, and worked hard to demonstrate her faith with her lifestyle and service to others.
Nancy united in marriage to Nathan Washington in 1970 and he has remained a lifelong family friend. Their union produced two wonderful young men-Adeniji and Pigana. They in turn blessed Nancy with 7 grandchildren and one great grandchild whom she adored.
Nancy later married Thomas Powell in 1991and was united in marriage until his death in 2006. He afforded her much happiness and precious memories.
Nancy worked as a domestic engineer the majority of her life; caring for her family. In her earlier years she worked for a couple of manufacturing companies. Her last known job was with Denny's as a waitress. She loved that job and her love was reciprocated by both co-workers and patrons alike.
She was preceded in death also by her parents Gid and Johnetta Porter, sisters Eunice Hutton and LaTonya Porter, brothers
Raymond Murphy, Glen n Porter, Michael Porter, Gregory Porter, Guy Porter, brothers in law David Hutton, Michael Simon, and Leo Harris.
She leaves to cherish her memories her beloved sons Adeniji (Sarita) Washington and Pigana Washington. Her grandchildren Adeniji Washington, Jr., Hunter Washington, Kennedy Washington, Morgan Washington, Nathaniel Frank , Noia Washington, Nalani Washington, Pigana Washington, Jr and one great grandchild Ra'Zsai Washington. Her sisters Jan (Vicki) Simon, Robin (Frank) O'Neal, Gerri (George) Pinson, and Gay Porter. Her brothers Donald Porter, Scott Porter and Gid (Henryett) Porter and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.
We will miss her dearly and will work to honor her legacy as we work to serve others. We thank God for her life and all that He did though her!
Nancy, can best be described as a fun loving, people person who loved life and did her best to add some good to your life. She was truly our family sunshine, always bringing warmth with her presence. She would always leave you with a laugh, an encouraging word or some type of gift. She definitely operated out of the Christian principle that it is better to give than to receive and was quick to give of her resources even if she could not really afford to. She dearly loved her family and we knew it. This could also be said of her friends.
Some of her favorite things included her grandkids, cooking for others, big earrings, family celebrations, napping, her dog Nona, the Dallas Cowboys, making people laugh, Karnack, The Whispers and smoke breaks.
