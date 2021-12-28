Nancy Elaine Gibson
MARSHALL — Nancy Elaine Holland Gibson, 70, of Marshall passed away on December 23, 2021, in Longview. Funeral services will be at 2:00pm Thursday, December 30, 2021, in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home of Marshall. Rev. and longtime friend, Rocky Burrow will be officiating. Interment will follow in Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5-7pm Wednesday, December 29 at Downs Funeral Home.
She was born on September 11, 1951, in Beaumont, Texas to Earnest Carton Holland and Carrie Lee Allen Holland. She married Jimmy Gibson on December 29, 1973, in Marshall. She was a member of Second Baptist Church. She graduated from East Texas Baptist College in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. Later in life, she graduated from the University of Texas at Tyler with a master’s degree in reading.
Mrs. Gibson taught first grade for 40 years. She taught at St. Joseph Catholic School in Marshall. The majority of her career was teaching in Marshall ISD where she taught 31 years. She served as a teacher, mentor, and friend to many in MISD.
Her hobbies included cake decorating, reading, and vacationing on the beaches of 30A in Florida.
Her greatest accomplishment in life is the family that she leaves behind. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Gibson of Marshall, two daughters and son-in-law, Tony and Lesley Glanton of Marshall, and Leanne Gibson of Keller. The highlights of her life were her four grandchildren who knew her as GiGi. Bailey Elizabeth Glanton, Ella Grace Glanton, and Brooks Thomas Glanton of Marshall, and Parker Lee Hornaday of Keller. GiGi was the biggest fan and supporter for her four grandchildren who she adored. She is also survived by one sister and brother-in-law, Carrie Ruth and Donnie Evans of Hillister, one brother and sister-in-law, Carlton and Betty Holland of Spring, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Glen and Rene Gibson of Marshall, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother James Holland and parents Carrie and Earnest Holland.
