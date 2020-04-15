Nancy June Brumley
MARSHALL A graveside service for Mrs. Nancy June Brumley will be held at 2:00p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Colonial Gardens Cemetery.
Nancy June Brumley, 88, of Marshall, TX passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Mrs. Brumley was born on July 6, 1931 in Somerset, OH to her parents, Harry Lyons and Virgie Mae Starkey. Mrs. Brumley moved to Marshall in 1950 from Somerset, OH with her husband, Donald Brumley, who preceded her in death in 1981. There they raised their 4 children. Mrs. Brumley enjoyed her flower gardening, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her occasional trips to the casino. She was a founding member of the Old Bitty Committee, her coffee club.
Mrs. Brumley is survived by her children, Donna L. Pitts, David R. Brumley and wife, Jacqueline, Daniel L. Brumley and wife, Karen, Donald N. Brumley, II; grandchildren, Deanna Lynn Carpenter, Nancy K. Pitts, David R. Brumley, II, Jamie Dawn Graves, Daniel L. Brumley, II, Natalie Dietz; great-grandchildren, Chandler, Alex, and Nathan Desrochers, Jordan Sartori, Zoe and Liam Graves, Kaitlyn and Lauryn Spears, Brailynn Carpenter, Adam and Gavin Brumley, Alexis, Salene, Alexandria, and Connor Dietz. She is also survived by numerous great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Mrs. Brumley is preceded in death by her husband, Donald N. Brumley; parents, Harry and Virgie Lyons; brothers, Robert Lyons, Ted Lyons, Norman Lyons, Richard Dickey Lyons; sisters, Elsie Wilder and Mary Delong.
