Nancy Rae Ferguson
LINDEN Nancy Rae Ferguson was born in Marshall Texas on December 19, 1940 and passed away quietly on May 29th, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
She is survived by her husband Ray Ferguson, daughters Tanya, Belien & Josan Blythe, Dena Blythe-Morrison, Sharon Figueroa, son Michael Ferguson, grandchildren Cassie Reeh, Leah Scott, Whytney, Jacob, Dane, Marrissa, Matthew, Maillee and Remington Blythe, and great grandchildren Charlotte, Lucy & Henry Reeh, August Blythe and Bryson Brame.
She was preceded in death by her sons William and Samuel Blythe, daughter Michelle Woody-Blythe, brother Ron Jones, her mother Myrtle-bell Lee and father Henry Ray Jones.
Services for Mrs. Nancy Blythe Ferguson will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday June 6, 2020 in the chapel of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Linden. She will be laid to rest in the Linden Cemetery and under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Linden.
There will be a time of visitation one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to The American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.