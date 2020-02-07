Nancy Rose Narducci
MARSHALL, TX Nancy Rose Narducci, 85 of the Villages, Florida, formerly of Marshall, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 in Tavares, Florida. She was born in Yonkers, New York and moved to the Villages in 2013 from Marshall, Texas. She was a retired aide in the St. John Neuman School system. Nancy was also a Catholic by faith and the past president of the Women's Club at St. John Neuman Catholic Church in Miami, Florida.
Nancy is survived by her daughters: Donna Narducci of Atlanta, Georgia, Susan Narducci of The Villages, Florida and Lorie Lastra (Robert) of Marshall, Texas; her sister: Susan Cavaliere of Armonk, New York; 5 grandchildren, Zachary Lastra, Samuel (Leah) Lastra, David Lastra, Solomon Lastra and Gabe Fucci and 1 great grandchild, Brentley Lastra.
Services to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home, 100 E. Travis Street, Marshall TX. Interment will follow at Colonial Gardens Cemetery.
