MARSHALL Nannette Yvonne Green Davis, 56, of Marshall passed away January 15, 2020 at home. Funeral services will be at 12 P.M. January 25, at The Marshall Convention Center, Marshall, Texas. Pastor Carl Campbell will officiate. Burial will be in Rosehill Gardens Cemetery, Marshall. Visitation will be held 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM,Friday, January 24, 2020 at Mt. Zion Spiritual Church #2. Celebratory Musical will be from 7:00 P.M - 8:00 P.M, January 24 at Mt. Zion SpiritualChurch #2, 2200 Pemberton St., Marshall. Ms. Davis was born July 15, 1963, in Marshall, a daughter of Annie Ruth Stoker and Winfred Buddy Green, Sr. who both preceded her in death. She is survived by two daughters, Annitra Nesbitt and Ashantra Davis. Survivors also include four brothers, Winfred Bo Green, Jr.,of Marshall, Terence Maurice (Yolanda) Green, of Garland, Kevin Green, of Grand Prairie, and Trini Green, Sr. of Marshall; two relative sisters, Deneen Smith, of Arlington, and Veronica Smith, of Marshall; grandsons, Seth Davis Jr., Major McMillian, Vaughn Baby Deuce Rudolph; twelve nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends who love her dearly. Nannette served in her church and community until her health failed. She worked as a Welfare Administrator for Harrison County. Nannette put God first in her life, devoted her time to family and friends. She served at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church and then with the Childress Deliverance Temple as a devoted member, teacher, and most notable, A Songstress Like No Other. Arrangements are entrusted to Black's Funeral Home (903) 693-3611 Nannette Yvonne Green Davis
