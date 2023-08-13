Neala Wilson George
MARSHALL — Neala Wilson George, 71, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away suddenly at home July 30, 2023. She was born September 7, 1951 to the late Ellis O’Neal Wilson, Sr. and the late Billie Lorraine (Johnson) Wilson.
Neala was born and raised in Marshall, Texas, attended and graduated from Marshall High School in 1970. She was a proud Marshall Maverick and was a member of the cheerleading team. Neala loved her family and her friends. She loved to travel and scuba dive. She married Robert George in September of 2001 and they were happily married for over twenty years. Robert’s job took them to Austin, San Antonio, Little Rock, Dallas, and Kansas City. Neala was always quick to make new friends everywhere they went. To quote a lifelong friend, “Neala was the life of the party, never met a stranger, and loved to laugh. She was bright, energetic, effervescent and bubbly.” She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Neala is survived by her husband Robert George; son Ryan McIntosh Grant and wife Michelle Dore Grant, and their children William McIntosh Grant, Lucy Victoria Grant, and Margaret Elizabeth Grant; her son Rory O’Neal Grant and wife Nicole Angel Grant; her brothers Scott Allen Wilson and Ellis O’Neal Wilson, Jr. (“Mick”) and wife Loura Wilson. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ellis O’Neal Wilson, Sr. and the late Billie Lorraine (Johnson) Wilson.
A memorial service for Neala will be held at 2PM, Saturday, August 19 at the Cypress Valley Bible Church in Marshall, Texas. Family visitation immediately following the service.
Memories, pictures, etc. can be left at memoriesofneala@gmail.com.
