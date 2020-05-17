Nedra McGilvray Ware
MARSHALL Nedra McGilvray Ware, 87, was born on April 10, 1933, in Marshall, Texas. She died May 12, 2020, in Marshall. She was the only child of Nona Woodley McGilvray and Joseph Neal McGilvray of Marshall, Texas, and Chattanooga, Tennessee. Nedra was preceded in death by her parents, former husband, James Ware, son-in-law, William Shurtleff, and treasured friends, Jean Lauder, Smokey Drolet Sizemore, Kenny Miller, and William Burlingham III. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Ware Shurtleff, of Marshall, Jim and Linda Ware and family of Elysian Fields, Elinore Scott and family of Tyler/El Paso/The Woodlands, Emma Woodfin of Marshall, and Connie Ware Wilson of Palm Beach Shores, Florida. She also leaves behind special family/friends Laura NG (daughter #2) of Los Angeles; Lori Shapiro (daughter #2 1/2) of El Paso/Marshall; Cirena Jamison and family of Marshall; Perry and Sheril Dillard and family of Marshall; Ed and Rhonda Perkins of Marshall; Gayle Landes of Malibu, CA; Willem Oosthoek of Weddington, NC, and many other wonderful friends. The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage House of Marshall, Heart to Heart Hospice, Dr. Martin Smietanka of Los Angeles, Dr. Shaun Kelehan, Dr. Kimberly Barbolla, Dr. Billy Westbrook, Assist Care of Longview, Thompson Home Health of Marshall, and Marsha Coleman for the incredible loving care they gave her, and the Pairs and Spares Sunday School Class of FUMC Marshall for their prayers and support. Graveside service will be held for Nedra on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 4:00pm at Blocker Cemetery with Rev. Harold Coburn officiating. Due to the current public health crisis, social distancing and face masks are requested. If desired, donations may be made to Friends of Marshall Animals, the Marshall Animal Shelter, Harrison County Pet Place, or Wiley College of Marshall. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
