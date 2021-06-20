Nell Mayfield
MARSHALL, TX Lillie Nell Rawls Mayfield passed away peacefully in her home on June 15, 2021 in Marshall Texas.
Nell Mayfield was born August 15, 1925 in a ten during the 2nd greatest oil boom where her father was working in Smackover, Arkansas. She was the third child of Prince Djalma Rawls and Mamie Louise Perry Her mother passed in 1929 and Nell was raised by her Maternal Grandmother Lillie T. Perry. Nell graduated from St Mary's Academy in May of 1943.
Nell married Merrill Eugene Elliott on March 19, 1946 and they were married for 24 years before divorcing in 1970. From this union her two sons, David Elliott of Tarzana, CA. and Bill Elliottt of Marshall, Tx. were born. Nell then married Dennis D. Mayfield on November 25, 1972, Nell and Dennis were a pair and were there 37 years for each other until his death on April 19, 2009.
Nell went to work for the Texas and Pacific Rail Road and August 16, 1943 as a Ticket Clerk and then relief ticket agent, freight office clerk, steno clerk, and secretary for the Superintendent of the Shops. Nell looked over 300 men working in the Marshall Railroad Shops. She retired on March 16, 1988 while working for the Mechanical Department in Longview, Texas. Nell worked for the Texas and Pacific, the Missouri Pacific and the Union Pacific Railroads for a total of 45 years.
Nell was a lifelong member of St Joseph's Catholic Church. She was baptized on May 21, 1933. Nell joined the Catholic Daughters of America, Court Santa Marie #184 in March of 1943 where she served for 78 years.
Nell was preceded in death by her husband; Dennis Mayfield, parents; Prince and Mamie Rawls, sister; Dalma Reinheimer and husband Bob, brothers; Pat Rawls and wife Gwen, Danny Rawls and wife Pat, sister; Patsy Lee Rawls and two nieces Patricia Reinheimer and Mary Freeman.
Nell is survived by her brother; Prince M. Rawls and wife Anita of Houston, Tx. sons; David Elliott of Tarzana, Ca., Bill Elliott and wife Karen of Marshall, Tx., granddaughters; Katie and Mandi Elliott of Lewisville, Tx. Crystal and Scooter Henigan, great grandson; TJ Henigan of Marshall, Tx, nieces; Suzanne Graham, Fran Reinheimer, Linda Kerr, Karen Horan, Shawn Rawls. Tammie Powell, nephew; Bobby Rawls, cousins; Bobby Perry, Joe Ruffer, Gene Roberts, Jimmy Roberts and Janet Strickland.
The family would like to thank Nell's church family at St Joseph's, the Doctors and Staff at Willis Knighton Piermont. The staff and friends at Oakwood House and her special friends Richard and Christina Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the T&P Depot at 800 N. Washington Ave., Marshall, Tx. 75670 in Nells memory as this old building was Nell's work place for many years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.