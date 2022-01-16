Neva Nell King Jackson
MARSHALL — Neva Nell King Jackson passed away at Longview Regional Hospital on January 13, 2022, at the age of 83, following a lengthy illness.
Neva was born March 13, 1938 in Winnsboro, Wood County, Texas to the late Lauris and Carrie King, and was a lifelong resident of Marshall, Texas and a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. She married Vernon Franklin Jackson, Jr. on February 19, 1955, and went on to have five children. During her life, she was a loving and devoted wife and Mother, who always put others before herself. The greatest joy in her life was cooking during the Holidays for her large, extended family, and working outside in her flowerbeds.
Neva was a wonderful cook, and her culinary skills remain unmatched to this day. Thanksgiving will never again be the wonderful occasion it has always been, without Neva. In addition to her culinary talents, Neva also loved working in her flowerbeds. She most certainly had a green thumb, and there was no plant or flower she could not grow. Neva’s life was devoted to her family always, and the simplest things made her the happiest. We will miss her more than she will ever know.
Neva is survived by her husband of 66 years, Vernon F. Jackson, Jr. of Marshall, Texas. She is also survived by her children: Vernon F. Jackson, III and wife, Mary Delores (DeDe) Jackson of Natalia, Texas; Pastor Roddy D. Jackson and wife, Brenda Jackson of Avery, Texas; Scotty L. Jackson and wife, Debbie Jackson of Marshall, Texas; Laurie A. Coghlan of Plano, Texas and former son-in-law, Thomas Patrick (Pat) Coghlan of Marshall, Texas; and Kari G. Turner and husband, Steve Turner of Longview, Texas. Neva is also survived by grandchildren, Travis Jackson of Avery, Texas; Traci Jackson Cochran and husband, Bryce Cochran of Lubbock, Texas; Kaylyn Jackson of Marshall, Texas; Kelsey Jackson of Marshall, Texas, and Karley Jackson of Marshall, Texas; Courtney Jackson of Texarkana, Texas; Shaylee Coghlan of Plano, Texas; Justin Thompson and wife, Mindy Thompson of Marshall, Texas; Taylor Thompson of Pittsburg, Texas; and Seth Davis and wife, Samantha Davis of Longview, Texas. In addition, Neva is survived by her brother, Norvell King and wife, Iris King of Austin, Texas; and her sister, Linda Burke of Burleson, Texas, as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no public memorial service at this time. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.