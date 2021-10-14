Nevilledeen Crofford Smith
JEFFERSON, TX — Nevilledeen Crofford Smith, 87, of Jefferson, Texas, passed away Tuesday morning, October 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Texas. She was born October 20, 1933 in Taylor, Texas to the late John Beverly and Alma Monteen House Crofford. Nevilledeen was raised in Quitman, Texas and graduated from Quitman High School with the class of 1950 and later attended Tyler Jr. College, the College of Marshall (now ETBU), and Baylor University. She married Travis Edgbert Smith on June 16, 1956 in Quitman, Texas. Mrs. Smith worked as a secretary for the Special Education Department for Jefferson ISD for 47 years. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of the First Baptist Church in Jefferson. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, John Preston Crofford and William Arnold “Bill” Crofford.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her sons, Brad Smith and wife Leigh of Lodi, Brian Smith and wife Kelli of Jefferson, Brandon Smith of Carthage; sister, Beth Dunlap of Russellville, AR; brother, B.L. Crofford and wife Shirley of Springfield, AR; sisters-in-law, Billie Crofford of Celeste, Wanda Hyle of Stamford, Gail Johnson and husband Ken of The Woodlands; grandchildren, Taylor Moore and husband Austin, SSgt. Justin Smith (USAF), Morgan Smith, Christopher Smith, Pacen Smith; one great grandson on the way; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be at 3:00 pm on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Oakwood Cemetery in Jefferson with Rev. Dennis Landtroop officiating. A time of visitation will be from 6-8:00 pm on Friday at Haggard Funeral Home in Jefferson. Services are under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, 1131 State Hwy 149, Carthage, TX 75633.
